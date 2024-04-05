Abducted bank manager freed

Brother says no ransom was paid; Rab claims it happened after two days of negotiations

The Sonali Bank manager abducted during Tuesday night's bank robbery in Ruma, Bandarban, was rescued last night by Rab.

Nizam Uddin, manager of the bank's local branch, was found in Ruma Bazar area following an understanding between Rab officers and the regional armed group called Kuki-Chin National Front, said Rab-15 Commanding Officer Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain.

The understanding was reached through two days of constant negotiations, he added.

Several hours before his release, Nizam's wife got a phone call from a stranger who demanded a ransom of Tk 15 lakh for the safe return of the hostage, said Nizam's brother Mizanur Rahman, adding that the caller did not offer any evidence that the hostage was in his custody.

After Rab "found" Nizam, his brother, who is a police officer, said, "We gave no ransom money. Rab can tell better how he was rescued."

The banker is in good health and glad that his ordeal has come to an end, said several officers, adding that he was taken to Bandarban Rab office.

On April 2 night, a group of armed men broke into the Ruma upazila parishad office and snatched the firearms of security personnel before robbing Sonali Bank and abducting Nizam.

Around 9 o'clock last night, gunfights were reported in two places near Thanchi Bazar, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muhammad Mamun.

The exchange of fire was between police, border guards and an armed group, he said.

The gunshots sent a fresh wave of panic in Thanchi.

Residents of Ruma and Thanchi upazila were already reeling in shock following three bank robberies and the abduction in less than 24 hours.

The news of the rescue brought some much-needed relief among the public in Ruma. In Bandarban town, army troops patrolled the streets throughout yesterday.

Ruma's acting upazila nirbahi officer Didarul Alam said, "People are still frightened. They are not leaving home if they can help it. Large numbers of law enforcers are in the area. Those needing banking service were requested to travel to Bandarban town."

Nur-e-Alam Mina, deputy inspector general of Chattogram Range Police, visited Ruma and Thanchi upazilas yesterday evening. "Police are on high alert across the district," he said.

"At least five to six cases will be filed in connection with the robbery, abduction, and attack on police and government officers," he added.

In the capital, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Kuki-Chin National Front, better known as KNF, was involved in the robberies.

In Ruma and Thanchi, most businesses and shops were closed until yesterday afternoon while the streets saw light traffic. Large numbers of Rab members, police, army, BGB and APBN were seen in the towns and streets.