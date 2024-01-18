Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:32 PM

Abducted 3 months ago, woman rescued from Jamalpur brothel

Representational image

Police have rescued a 19-year-old woman from a brothel in Jamalpur this evening, three months after her abduction from Noakhali district.

Quoting family members, Mahabbat Kabir, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, said the woman was abducted from Dhaka three months ago when she was returning home from a market.

Later, she was sold to Jamalpur brothel by the abductor, he added.

The victim called her family using a client's phone three days ago, the OC said. The family members then informed the matter to police leading to her rescue.

No case was filed yet and no one was arrested for abducting the woman and forcing her into sex trade, the OC further added.

She was handed over to her elder sister.

