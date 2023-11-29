Abbas, Altaf, Alal denied bail in violence cases

BNP leader Omar granted bail in arson case

From left to right, Member Mirza Abbas, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal. File photo

Two separate courts today rejected bail petitions of BNP's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Vice Chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and its Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal in three separate political violence cases.

Meanwhile, BNP's Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar was granted bail by a court today in a case filed with New Market Police Station over torching vehicles on November 4.

Judge Bilkis Akhter of Dhaka Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected bail for Mirza Abbas after a short hearing.

During today's hearing, defence lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury told the court that his client was implicated in the case to harass him politically. Moreover, his client was not present at the place of occurrence, said the lawyer.

The lawyer appealed for Abbas's bail considering his sickness and social status.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail petition saying that Mirza Abbas is an FIR-named accused in the case and it is now at the primary stage of investigation. So, the bail petition should be rejected.

Upon hearing both sides, the judge turned down the defence pleas.

Mirza Abbas was arrested from his Shahjahanpur residence on October 31 and later he was placed on a five-day remand in the case.

Mustafizur Rahman, sub-inspector of Shahjahanpur police station, filed the case making Mirza Abbas the prime suspect on October 29.

Forty-nine BNP men were identified as suspects while 700-800 unidentified individuals have been mentioned in the case.

Meanwhile, Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of Dhaka Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected Altaf Hossain's bail petition in the case filed with Ramna Police Station over attacking the residence of the chief justice on October 28.

The former home minister was arrested from Tongi area on November 5 and later he was sent to jail.

Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected Alal's bail petition in the case filed with Paltan Model Police Station over vandalising the Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines and snatching away a weapon from police during a clash with cops on October 28.

Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in Shahinbagh area on October 31 and he was placed on a four-day remand in the case.

The same judge passed the bail order for Omar after his lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder submitted an application seeking bail in the case.

Detectives arrested Omar from the Uttara area on November 5 and later he was placed on a four-day remand in the car torching case.