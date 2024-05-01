9yr-old raped, murdered in Cumilla

A third grader was raped and killed in Cumilla's Sadar upazila on Monday.

Police recovered the nine-year-old girl's body around 3:30pm from a paddy field next to a local mosque.

Her body was sent to the Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy, said Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Cumilla Sadar South Model Police Station.

"As per our primary observation, the girl was killed after rape," he told The Daily Star.

A case has been filed and an investigation has been launched to arrest the criminal, the OC added.

The girl's mother told The Daily Star, "My daughter went to school in the morning like every other day but did not return home on time. We searched for her at every possible spot in our area but couldn't find her. We then went to the police and informed them.

"Later, some locals informedus that my daughter's body was lying in a bush near Khowaish Jame Masjid. We rushed to the spot with police and found her body there."

She added, "We don't have any enmity with anyone. We can't understand who could've done such a thing to my daughter or why."