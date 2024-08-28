9th-grader raped, teacher held

Police yesterday arrested a teacher of a coaching centre in a case filed over the rape of one of his female students in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur.

The arrestee was identified as Abdul Wahed, 40, of Pakerhat (Fakirpara) village under the district's Khansama upazila, said Birganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mozibar Rahman.

According to the case statement, the ninth-grade schoolgirl usually attends the coaching centre at 3:00pm every day in Birganj upazila. But on Monday, Wahed called her to the coaching centre in the morning and raped her there.

When the girl was able to return home, she informed the matter to her family members, prompting her mother to file a rape case against Wahed.

Later, police arrested the accused from Birganj upazila town. Wahed was subsequently sent to jail via court order.

Meanwhile, the girl was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for medical attention.