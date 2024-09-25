92 arrested, 216 looted arms recovered so far: Police HQ

A total of 216 firearms, including 62 pistols and five submachine guns, have been recovered during the nationwide joint forces' drive till today.

The joint drive was launched on September 4.

As many as 92 suspects were also arrested during the drive, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement today.

The recovered firearms also include one AK-47, 23 shooter guns, 13 rifles, 28 shotguns, and 31 guns, read the release.

Members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh, Coast Guard, police, Rab, and Ansar took part in the drive.

The joint drives targeted three types of firearms: those looted from police, SSF and other security forces; firearms with suspended licences; and illegal firearms.

After the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising, mobs looted firearms and bullets from different police stations and establishments across the country.

The new interim government then set September 3 as the deadline to submit the looted firearms to nearby police stations.

The government also ordered to deposit licenced firearms within the same timeframe, suspending the licences issued in the last 15 years during the AL government's tenure.