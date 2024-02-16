9-yr-old strangled to death by stepfather

Police yesterday recovered the body of a nine-year-old child buried in a paddy field at Olidah Poshchimpara village in Sirajganj's Solonga, five days after she went missing.

Sanjida Khatun, daughter of Md Shaheen and Jarina Begum, was strangled to death by her stepfather, Shariful Islam, and his accomplice, Hasmat Ali, said Solonga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Enamul Haque.

After the duo was detained on Wednesday night, they confessed to committing the crime, and based on their information, police found Sanjida's body.

The duo was shown arrested in a case filed by Jarina and subsequently sent to jail via a court order yesterday.

Quoting family members, the OC said that after Sanjida's parents got divorced, Jarina married Shariful. A month and a half ago, Jarina left her in-laws over a domestic dispute and went back to her father's house.

Quoting the arrestees, the OC said Shariful and Hasmat decided to kidnap Sanjida, thinking Jarina would come looking for her.

On February 10, Hasmat and Shariful tried to kidnap Sanjida on her way to the madrasa, but when she screamed, the two men strangled her to death and dumped her body in the forest of the local cemetery. Later that night, they buried her body in a nearby paddy field.