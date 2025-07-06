9-yr-old girl found dead inside Brahmanbaria mosque; muezzin detained

Police this morning recovered the body of a nine-year-old girl from the second floor of a mosque in Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila.

She had been missing since yesterday, police said.

According to Officer-in-Charge (OC) Morshedul Alam Chowdhury of Sarail Police Station, locals spotted the body inside the first floor of a mosque located in the Hablipara area of Shahbazpur union and immediately informed police.

Upon receiving the call, law enforcers recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police have taken the mosque's muezzin into custody for questioning, the OC said, adding that both local police and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) are jointly probing the incident.

Details about the incident could not be known immediately.