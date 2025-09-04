9 held over stabbing of police constable in Adabor

Cop was attacked and a police vehicle was vandalised during a raid on Monday

Nine people, including two brothers linked to the "Kobji Kata" gang, have been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) in connection with the stabbing of a police constable in Dhaka's Adabor area.

Brothers Md Jony, 24, and Md Rony, 27, were arrested along with Md Osman, 20, Md Nazir, 20, Md Raju, 27, Md Shakil, 19, Md Abul Kamal Azad, 19, Md Rezu Khan Alam, and Md Al-Amin, 18, according to a press release issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yesterday.

Adabor Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Jakaria told The Daily Star that around 10:30pm on Monday, police received a call on the national emergency helpline 999 about a youth being held in the Shyamoli Housing area. When a four-member police team went to the spot, unidentified assailants stabbed Constable Al-Amin and vandalised a police vehicle.

Later that night, police launched a drive in Adabor and detained 102 suspects. On Tuesday, 15 of them were handed 10 to 15 days' jail by a mobile court, while the rest were released on bonds.

A visit to the area and conversations with families of the detainees on Tuesday revealed that most of those initially picked up were day labourers and low-income workers. Locals alleged that the real culprits had managed to flee at the time and were not among those first detained.