9 held over Mohanganj Express fire

The Rapid Action Battalion yesterday arrested nine persons from the Airport Railway Station area on suspicion of setting fire to Mohanganj Express that killed four people on Tuesday.

Rab, however, could not say whether they were directly involved with the incident.

"The detainees work as hired-hands in exchange of money to carry out sabotage and implement agendas of some vested quarters," Rab-1 Commanding Officer Lt Col Mushtaq Ahmed, told a press briefing at Airport Railway Station last night.

Mushtaq said they have a database of criminals who carried out sabotage and crimes at different times in railway areas from Tongi to Tejgaon. Based on the list, they are taking action.

"There are cases against the arrestees on charges of mugging and sabotage in railway areas," he said.

Earlier, law enforcers said at least two of the suspects were hired hands and had no involvement with any political groups.

Rab-3 and the police's Detective Branch, who are conducting a shadow investigation, disclosed the findings to The Daily Star.

Mentionable, Bangladesh Railway Police is investigating the incident.

"We have got the identity and pictures of four suspects," said Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Rab-3.

"These suspects are now under surveillance. We may arrest them or take necessary actions after verifying their role behind the sabotage," he said.

Asked about their identities, Mohiuddin said they found that two of the suspects were vagabonds. The details of the other two will be revealed after further investigation, he added.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, also claimed to have got the names of the arsonists behind the train fire.

Harun said police are now analysing the CCTV footage. "We will let you know about the details after their arrest."