9 held for attempting to forcibly occupy hotel in Uttara

The Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-1) detained nine people today for allegedly attempting to forcibly occupy Hotel Milina in Dhaka's Uttara by inciting a mob.

The detainees have been identified as Sajjad Hossain, 28, Shafik Molla, 30, Ariful Islam, 30, Tanmoy Hossain Shawon, 27, Robiul Islam, 25, Anwar Hossain Ashik, 27, Saiful Islam Sagar, 27, Jalal Khan, 30, and Amir, 21.

Speaking to The Daily Star around 10:00am, Major Ahnas of Rab-1 said that the arrests were made on charges of inciting unrest and obstructing law enforcement duties.

According to Rab, the group, led by Shafik, attempted to seize control of the hotel yesterday afternoon, reportedly due to a prior business dispute with the hotel's owner, Anwar. Around 24 individuals arrived on 10 motorcycles and gathered in front of the hotel.

Rab intelligence personnel, who had been monitoring the situation from a distance, began documenting the incident. The group allegedly confronted the officers and attempted to prevent them from taking photos and videos.

Following the confrontation, Rab-1 patrol teams, supported by the Uttara East Police Station, intervened and brought the situation under control.

Major Ahnas confirmed that cases have been filed against the nine individuals, who have since been handed over to the police .

Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the detainees have been formally shown arrested and will be produced before court soon.