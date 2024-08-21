9 cases including eight for murder filed against Hasina so far today

Nine cases -- eight for murder and another for an attack on a BNP procession -- were filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina so far today.

The murder cases were lodged for the deaths of seven people during the recent unrests in Dhaka's Rampura, Tejgaon, Mirpur and Badda areas, Narayanganj and Gazipur districts.

Meanwhile, the case over the attack on the BNP procession was filed against Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 85 others. Several people were shot and injured during a procession brought out by BNP and its associate bodies on August 4 in Sylhet city.

Juber Ahmed, acting president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Sylhet city unit, filed the case with the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Suman Bhuiya this noon.

AL's general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former law minister Anisur Rahman, and former advisor to the prime minister Salman F Rahman were also named in the case, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Former state minister for expatriate affairs Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, former parliamentarians Kamrul Ahsan, Hasanul Haque Inu, Rashed Khan Menon, Habibur Rahman and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun, former additional IGP Harun-or-Rashid, former Sylhet city mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, former Sylhet Zilla Parishad chairman Nasir Uddin Khan, Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders, and police officials were also made accused in the case.

MURDER CASES

In Dhaka's Badda area, two murder cases were filed against Hasina and 189 named people over the killing of Sumon Sikder and Abdul Jabbar on July 19.

Sumon's mother Masuma filed a case against Hasina and 178 others including Asaduzzaman and Salman F Rahman, Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam and Mozammel Babu, and managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV.

Jabbar's mother Nazma Begum filed the other murder case against Hasina and eight others.

In Rampura, the murder case was filed against Hasina and 27 others for the death of Rassel Miah, a model coordinator of Indie-Reels Production, during the recent quota protests in Dhaka's Rampura on July 19.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, former ministers Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Ali Arafat, former lawmaker Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harun Or Rashid, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station Md Moshiur Rahman are among the accused in the case.

Rassel's wife Sharmin Ahkter filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Hasina and 38 others were sued in a case filed with Uttara East Police Station over the killing of Fazlul Haque on August 5. The victim's brother Anwar Hossain filed the case.

In Tejgaon, Hasina and 47 others including Quader, Asaduzzaman, former ministers Shajahan Khan and Ali Arafat, Abdullah Al-Mamun, Harun Or Rashid, Habibur Rahman were sued for the death of Md Tahidul Islam, a student of Kobi Nazrul Government College, during the recent protests on August 4.

The victim's elder brother Md Tariqul Islam filed the case against Sheikh Hasina and 47 others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury. Later, the magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the Tejgaon Police Station OC to register it as a first information report (FIR).

In Mirpur, Hasina along with former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque and three others -- Quader, Asaduzzaman and Abdullah Al Mamun -- were sued over the killing of Firoz Talukder, an office assistant of Rangpur Chemical Ltd who was shot from a helicopter during clashes centring the quota reform movement on July 19.

Firoz's wife Reshma Sultana filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan. The magistrate then recorded the complainant's statement and asked Mirpur Model Police Station OC to register it as a FIR.

In Narayanganj, the murder case was filed against Hasina and 44 others over killing 17-year-old student Roman Mia in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on August 5.

The case was filed by Roman's aunt Rina with Rupganj Police Station this afternoon, said Jubayer Hossain, inspector (investigation) of the station.

Roman was a 10th-grade student of Naba Kisholoy High School, who was shot at Chonpara area of Rupganj on the evening of August 5.

Quader, former textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, his son Gazi Golam Murtoza, his personal secretary Emdadul Haque, and former Rupganj upazila chairman Habibur Rahman were among the accused. Fifty unnamed people were also made accused in the case.

In Gazipur, a murder case was filed last night with Basan Police Station against 139 people including Hasina over the death of one Noor Alam, 22, during the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

Basan Police Station Inspector Rafiqul Islam said details of the case will be informed later.