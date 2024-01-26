8.3kg cocaine seized at HSIA in biggest haul

Malawi woman held at the airport; gang transporting drugs to India from Africa via Bangladesh: DNC

Drug traffickers have been transporting cocaine through Bangladesh from certain East African countries to India for years, said officials at the Department of Narcotics Control.

The trafficking gang has two to three suspected members from Bangladesh, and several others from Malawi and Ethiopia, a DNC official told The Daily Star.

Tanvir Momtaz, director (operations) at the DNC, at a briefing yesterday said the DNC along with the Airport Armed Police Battalion on Wednesday night seized 8.3kg of cocaine, a record bust in the country, at Dhaka airport.

They also arrested a 35-year-old Malawi citizen named Nomthandazo Towera Soko who was in possession of the cocaine which has a street value of Tk 100 crore, Tanvir told the briefing at the DNC north office.

He said Towera travelled to Dhaka pretending to be a readymade garment trader.

She was invited by a garment factory, and she received her visa on-arrival, he added.

"Before arriving in Dhaka, Towera travelled to Ethiopia and had a stopover in Doha."

He said there was no market in Bangladesh for consumption of such a large amount of cocaine, and the stash was going to be smuggled to India.

Tanvir added that the DNC had information that a large stash of cocaine would be brought to Dhaka.

"We kept an eye on the arriving passengers. Seeing the suspect waiting at the visa desk for a long time, the DNC team interrogated her."

The cocaine wrapped in carbon paper was not detected by the scanner. "The luggage was then weighed. It was unusually heavy. The DNC team opened the luggage and found the cocaine."

DNC officials said Towera also visited Dhaka last year, claiming to be a readymade garments trader.

"We suspect that Towera collected the cocaine from Ethiopia and worked as a carrier for the trafficking gang… A foreign national was supposed to receive the cocaine."

Towera, a nurse by profession, was supposed to return directly to her country Malawi on February 4, Momtaz said.

Another officer involved in the investigation said an Indian citizen might be involved in the racket. "Two to three Bangladeshis are working closely with the foreigners locally. We have some details and may take action against them soon," the officer.

In May 2015, customs agents seized 107 plastic barrels of sunflower oil in Chattogram port. Officials estimate that between 60kg and 100kg of cocaine was mixed with the oil.

That shipment was also headed to India, officers said.

Another stash of cocaine was seized at Dhaka airport in 2017.

Ziaul Haque Polash, an additional superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion, said an initiative was taken to form a dog squad after that incident.

"We received six dogs in the squad. We have approval to work inside the airport with the dog squad. These dogs are capable of detecting marijuana, yaba, pentenyl, heroin, and cocaine," he said.