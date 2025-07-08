80-yr-old man killed, wife injured in suspected robbery in Jatrabari

An 80-year-old man was killed and his wife critically injured in a suspected robbery at their residence in Dhaka's Jatrabari area early today.

The deceased, Ismail Hossain, lived in Ityadi Goli of Bibirbagicha.

His 75-year-old wife, Saleha Begum, suffered stab wounds to her right leg and was admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation following initial treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The incident occurred around 4:00am at the couple's flat on the first floor of their five-storey building.

Speaking to reporters at DMCH, their daughter, Salma Begum, said a group of intruders entered the flat after cutting through a window grille and attacked her parents before looting valuables.

"They tied them up, beat them, and took valuables. Neighbours later informed us, and we rushed them to hospital," she said.

Doctors at DMCH declared Ismail Hossain dead at around 6:30am.

Inspector Md Farouk of the DMCH police outpost said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for post-mortem. Jatrabari Police Station has been informed, he added.

Attempts to reach the officer-in-charge and the inspector (investigation) of Jatrabari Police Station for comment were unsuccessful.