80 Rohingyas visiting Cox's Bazar detained

The district administration detained 80 Rohingyas visiting Cox's Bazar beach on Tuesday afternoon. They were sent back to their respective camps afterwards.

Officials seized four buses that transported the Rohingyas and detained seven drivers and assistants. A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Masud Rana conducted the raid.

Magistrate Masud Rana said that they had detained 80 Rohingyas after receiving information about their exit from the camp in four buses.

Those detained were sent back to the Kutupalong camp after coordination with the camp authorities.

The district administration constantly monitors to prevent Rohingyas from leaving their camps.

The administration fined four bus owners 15,000 taka each and took a bond from them. The bond states that road permits and driving licenses will be cancelled if they help in the illegal transportation of Rohingyas.

The drivers and assistants were released later.

Magistrate Masud Rana added that the Rohingyas entered Cox's Bazar town from several camps, including camps No. 15, 1, and 9 in Ukhyia, evading law enforcers.