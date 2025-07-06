8-yr-old found dead in Bhasantek, family suspects murder

An eight-year-old girl was found dead inside a public toilet in Dhaka's Bhasantek last evening.

The deceased was a student of a local madrasa and lived with her family in Slum No 4 of Bhasantek.

The girl's father said she returned home from the madrasa around 3:00pm and went outside to play.

However, when she did not return, her family members started to look for her.

"Later, my nephew, also a minor, went to the public toilet around 6:00pm and found her body in a sitting position in a corner," the father said.

The family took the girl to a local hospital first. They then took her to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared that she was brought dead.

The victim's father alleged that a drug racket is active in the area and many outsiders frequent the spot to consume drugs.

"My daughter would not normally use that toilet. We suspect someone lured her there with ill intent. When she screamed, he may have killed her to silence her," he told The Daily Star.

Shah Mohammad Faisal Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Bhasantek Police Station, said, "The death appears mysterious, though there are no external injury marks on the body. We have sent the body to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for autopsy. An investigation is underway."