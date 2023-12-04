8 vehicles set on fire in 24 hours: fire service

At least eight arson attacks were recorded in 24 hours till 6:00am today during the 48-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

A total of eight vehicles were set on fire during this period and two of those were set ablaze in Dhaka's Ramna and Rampura areas yesterday, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Four buses, two trucks, one lorry and a pick-up van were burnt during this period, he said.

The arson attacks were reported in Dhaka city, Gazipur, Chattogram, Sirajganj, Bogura and Natore districts.

A total of 80 firefighters and 14 fire engines were engaged in dousing the flames, added the fire service official.