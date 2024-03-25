8 suffer shotgun pellet wounds in Narayanganj clash

At least eight people suffered shotgun pellet wounds during a clash in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj this morning.

The clash took place at Naora in Kayetpara union between supporters of former union chairman Rafiqul Islam, also chairman of Rongdhonu Group, and former union member Mosharaf Hossain, police said quoting the locals.

All the injured were supporters of Mosharaf Hossain, said locals.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, our local correspondent reports quoting Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

The injured suffered shotgun pellet wounds and are out of danger, Inspector Bacchu Mia said quoting the DMCH doctors.

According to police and locals, there was a long-standing dispute between Rafiqul and Mosharaf over land business in Kayetpara area. Their supporters often clashed with each other to establish supremacy in the area.

This morning, a clash broke out between the groups, both wielding firearms and locally made sharp weapons. On information, police rushed there and brought the situation under control, the locals said.

Nirab Hossain, son of Mosharaf, alleged that Rafiqul, his brother Mizanur and their men besieged Mosharaf's house and attacked with firearms and sharp weapons. During the attack, eight of Mosharaf's supporters were injured, Nirab alleged.

Rafiqul's brother Mizanur denied the allegation and said, "I'm now in Dhaka. Neither I nor my men were involved with the incident," he added.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Naranyanganj Police (C circle) Abir Hossain said that there was a fight last night between Rafiqul and Mosharaf's men and another clash broke out around 6:30am today.

"We have already come to know that eight of both groups have been admitted to DMCH with bullet injuries. Legal action will be taken after investigation," he said.

Additional police personnel were deployed at Naora village to avoid further untoward situation, he added.

No case was filed till 4:00 pm.