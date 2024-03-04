8 skeletons stolen from cemetery

Eight skeletons were stolen from a graveyard in Manikganj's Shibalaya upazila Saturday night.

According to locals and police, a woman from Barangail village went to visit her child's grave at the Jannatul Baki graveyard around 9:00am yesterday. She found the grave to be partially dug.

The graveyard's caretaker, Abdur Rafik, said he went to the graveyard after receiving the news of the skeleton theft, where he found eight empty graves. Apart from this, another 14 graves were found to be partially dug.

He said the burials in those graves took place between six months to two years ago.

Shibalaya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rauf Sarker said police visited the spot after receiving the information.

Legal action will be taken after the investigation.

On August 10, 2022, six skeletons were stolen from another graveyard in Shibalaya, and another skeleton was stolen from Katrasin Dakshinpara the same night.

On March 30, last year, nine more were stolen from a nearby village.

The recurring thefts have angered local residents and raised concerns about the safety of the graves.