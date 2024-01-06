8 passengers of torched Benapole Express not yet out of danger

Eight passengers who suffered burn injuries when arsonists set fire to the Benapole Express last night are not out of danger.

"They did not suffer major burns, some of them have no external burns. But most dangerous thing is that all of them have inhalation injuries," said Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where the passengers are admitted.

"They [patients] have complications and it will take time to manage those. We cannot say they are out of danger until they return to their homes," the noted physician said.

At least four persons were killed and over a dozen others were injured after arsonists set fire to the Benapole Express train in Dhaka around 9:00pm.

Witnesses said they noticed the fire once the train reached Sayedabad.

Meanwhile, detectives today said they arrested eight persons including Dhaka south city unit BNP joint convener Nabi Ullah Nabi and five Jubo Dal activists, for their involvement in setting fire to train.