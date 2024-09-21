8 JU students sued for killing ex-BCL leader

20-25 unknown people also made accused

The Jahangirnagar University authorities filed a case against eight students in connection with the fatal beating of former student and Chhatra League leader Shamim Ahmed.

Sudipta Shaheen, the deputy registrar of the university's security section, lodged the case at Ashulia Police Station on Thursday night, also accusing 20 to 25 unidentified suspects.

The accused students are Ahsan Labib (49th batch) of biotechnology and genetic engineering department, Raju Ahmed (45th batch) and Rajan Mia (46th batch) of government and politics department, Mahmudul Hasan Raihan (50th batch) and Hamidullah Salman (49th batch) of English department, Jubayer Ahmed (44th batch) of history department, Md Atikuzzaman (49th batch) of management department, and Sohag Mia (47th batch) of CSE department.

The university authorities also suspended the eight on Thursday night.

According to the case statement, Shamim, who was the former student of history department and organising secretary of JU unit BCL, was attacked near the Prantik Gate of the university around 5:50pm on September 18.

On information, the university's proctor and the proctorial team arrived at the scene, rescued Shamim, and took him to the proctor's office for safety. The proctor informed the university administration and Ashulia Police Station, seeking immediate police assistance to take Shamim into custody.

The statement added that during this time, a group of individuals forcibly took Shamim to the university's security office without notifying the proctorial team. Upon realising this, the proctor intervened, removed the group, and locked the collapsible gate of the security office.

Some individuals, however, entered the security office by breaking open the collapsible gate and assaulted Shamim again. A police team reached the spot around 7:30pm, and said Shamim stood accused in several criminal cases.

Around 8:00pm, the proctorial team and security staffers escorted Shamim to a police vehicle. On the way to Ashulia Police Station, Shamim's condition worsened, and he was rushed to Gonoshasthaya Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 9:00pm, the case statement added.