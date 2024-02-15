8 'JMB men' jailed in Bagerhat

A Bagerhat court today sentenced eight alleged members of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to various terms in a case filed in 2016 for attempting sabotage and attacking members of police.

Bagerhat Additional Judicial Magistrate Dr Md Atikus Samad passed the order in the presence of the accused.

Accused Akash Molla, Md Kabirul, and Mizanur Rahman were sentenced to eight years each, said Md Shahiduzzaman, lawyer of the state side. On the other hand, Zahirul Islam, Maksudur Rahman, and Md Morshed Alam were sentenced to five years each while Md Saiful Islam and Tariqul Islam were sentenced to two years each, the lawyer added.

The court also fined six of the convicts Tk10,000 each, reports our local correspondent.

According to the details of the case, the accused were residing in an abandoned tin shed house in Safayet Sheikh's garden in Khalishakhali area of Bagerhat's Kachua Upazila.

Police raided the place on the night of October 25, 2016, prompting the convicts to hurl bombs at the police. Police fired back in response, stated the case.

At one stage, police were able to arrest four people after a chase. At that time, the police seized pistols, four hand grenades, shotgun bullets, bomb-making equipment, computer hard disks, and Jihadi books of JMB from them.

After the investigation, police filed a charge sheet in the court on May 11, 2017. Today, following the testimony of 13 witnesses in the case, the court declared the verdict.