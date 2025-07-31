8 to die, 7 get life terms in Sylhet schoolboy murder case

A Sylhet court yesterday sentenced eight people to death and seven others to life imprisonment for the murder of school student Sumel Mia in Bishwanath upazila in 2021.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional Sessions Judge Syeda Amina Farheen. The judge also handed down two-year jail terms to 17 other accused in the same case, confirmed Kamal Hossain, additional public prosecutor.

The death row accused are Saiful Alam, Nazrul Alam, Sadrul Alam, Siraj Uddin, Jamal Mia, Abdul Jalil, Anwar Hossain, and Mamunur Rashid. Among them, only Mamunur Rashid is absconding and the rest are in jail.

According to the case documents, on May 1, 2021, UK expatriate Saiful Alam attempted to extract soil from a plot of land belonging to one Nazir Uddin in Chaitannagar village in Bishwanath upazila.

When Nazir, his cousin Manik Mia, and nephew Sumel Mia, a tenth-grade student, protested, an altercation broke out. During the dispute, Saiful opened fire, killing Sumel on the spot and injuring four others, including Sumel's father and uncle.

Following the incident, Sumel's uncle Ibrahim Ali Sijil filed a case with Bishwanath Police Station, naming 27 individuals. After investigation, the then officer-in-charge Rama Prasad Chakraborty submitted a charge sheet against 32 people.

A total of 23 witnesses testified during the trial.

On July 13, arguments concluded, and the court set July 30 for the verdict.