8 cops hurt as ruling party men try to snatch suspect

Swecchasebak League leader among 8 arrested

A Swecchasebak League leader and seven of his associates have been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a suspect from police custody last night in Bogura.

Eight policemen were injured in the incident.

The incident took place inside the Shajahanpur Police Station when Md Nuruzzaman, Swecchasebak League's Shahajanpur unit's secretary, and his men tried to snatch the suspect, said Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of the station, reports our local correspondent.

A case was filed last night against Nuruzzaman, 20, other named activists, and 100-150 unnamed activists for obstructing government work, attacking police and keeping illegal firearms, the OC said.

As per the case statement, around 9:00pm last night, a team of police officers arrested Mithun, a leader of the Swecchasebak League, from the Aria bazar area of Shahajanpur upazila. Mithun is charged with at least seven cases, including murder.

Around 10:30pm, Nuruzzaman and his men entered the police station with at least 60 motorcycles and attempted to snatch Mithun from custody. When police tried to stop them, they attacked the police injuring eight officers. Later, they left the police station.

Later last night, Nuruzzaman and seven other leaders were arrested from the Majhira area of the upazila. Police also raided the houses of Nuruzzzaman and his assistant Hasan Nazmul and recovered two pistols with seven rounds of bullets.

There are 8-10 cases against Nuruzzaman including murder, land grabbing, and obstructing government work, according to police.

Last year, Nuruzzaman was temporarily suspended from the Union Parishad chairman post for stealing the tender papers in front of everyone at the upazila auditorium, police said.

Despite several attempts, our correspondent did not get a response from Ziaul Haque Jewel, president of the Shajahanpur upazila Swecchasebak League unit and Sajedur Rahman Shahin, president of Bogura district Swecchasebak unit for their comments.