8 burnt to death as AL leader's hotel torched in Jashore

At least eight people were burned to death and 84 others suffered injuries after unidentified arsonists torched a residential hotel owned by Shahin Chakladar, general secretary of Jashore district Awami League, in Jashore today.

Deputy Commissioner Abrarul Islam confirmed news of the arson attack to The Daily Star.

Two of the deceased were identified as Chayan, 20, and Sejan Hossain, 19.

At least 84 were taking treatment at Jashore General Hospital, said Harun-or-Rashid, a staffer of the hospital. Most of the deceased and injured are students.

Thousands of people were celebrating the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at different points of the town. At one point, some people set the Jabir Hotel at Chittarmore area of the town on fire.

They also vandalised furniture of the hotel.

Agitators also vandalised and torched residences of Awami League lawmaker Nabil Ahmed at Kazipara area of the town, said Abdur Razzak, officer in charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station.

They also vandalised the district AL office.

Besides, vandals also attacked the houses of three more AL leaders in Sharsha and Benapole area.