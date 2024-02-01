8 arrested over murder of former UP chairman

Law enforcers yesterday arrested eight people, including the main accused, in a case filed over the killing of a former union parishad chairman in Pirojpur.

Of them, Rab arrested four in Bagerhat's Mollahat upazila around noon, said Rabiul Islam, deputy director of Rab-8, in a press conference in Barishal city.

They are Atghor Kuriana Union Parishad Chairman and the prime accused, Mithun Howladar, 44, and his followers, Sushmoy Halder, 18, Jalis Mahmud, 24, and Aminul Islam, 23.

The rest were arrested in Pirojpur's Nesarabad upazila. They are Sankar Sarker, 42, Taposh Mazumder, 50, Shwadhin Halder, 30, and Babul Hawlader, 55.

On Tuesday, Shekhar Kumar Sikdar, former chairman of Atghor Kuriana union, was beaten to death. Subsequently, his wife, Mala Sikder, filed a case against 15 named and 10-12 unnamed people.

The victim's younger brother, Sankar Kumar Sikder, alleged that police were there when the murder took place but did nothing to prevent it.

Speaking on this matter, Shariful Islam, superintendent of police (SP) in Pirojpur, said, "Departmental action will be taken against any police official found guilty of negligence."