794 illegal brick kilns still running in Rangpur division: HC

The High Court today blasted Rangpur's Divisional Commissioner Md Zakir Hossain for his failure to evict all the 812 illegal brick kilns in the division despite its directive.

"The divisional commissioner of Rangpur has failed to comply with the directive of this court, which is an inefficiency on his part", the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil said after seeing a compliance report from the divisional commissioner during a hearing of a writ petition regarding this issue.

According to the compliance report, a total of 794 illegal brick kilns are still now running in different districts of the Rangpur division. On March 4 this year, the High Court directed the government to evict those in four weeks.

Earlier in the day, Divisional Commissioner Zakir Hossain submitted the report to the HC through Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha saying that there are a total of 812 illegal brick kilns in the division and operations of only 18 ones among those have been shut down in compliance with its directive.

The HC ordered the divisional commissioner to explain the failure to implement its directive, to take necessary steps to comply with the directive and to submit a compliance report before it in two weeks.

The bench also fixed May 30 for further hearing and passing order on this matter, writ petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid said.

AAG Kalipada Mridha told The Daily Star that he has already informed the HC's order to Rangpur's divisional commissioner.

Following the writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, the HC on March 4 directed the authorities concerned of the government to evict all illegal brick kilns constructed in Rangpur in four weeks and to take appropriate legal action against the owners of illegal brick kilns.