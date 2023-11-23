75 BNP men sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment

A Dhaka court today sentenced 75 BNP leaders and activists to 30 months' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed over blasting crude bombs, vandalising vehicles, assaulting law enforcers and preventing them from performing their duties in the capital's Uttara Paschim area in November 2013.

Dhaka North Jubo Dal unit's former president SM Jahangir Hossain was among those sentenced.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque handed down the sentence in presence of Jahangir Hossain and two others, now in jail custody, at the courtroom.

Seventy-two others were declared fugitives and the magistrate convicted them and issued conviction warrants against them, Additional Public Prosecutor M Maniruzzaman told The Daily Star.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

The magistrate acquitted two accused as charges against them were not proven.

Defence lawyer Sayed Nazrul Islam expressed his dissatisfaction over the verdict.

He told The Daily Star that only six witnesses testified in court and none mentioned the name of his client, Jahangir, but still he was punished.

"We will challenge the verdict with the higher court," he added.

On November 26, 2013, police filed a case with Uttara East Police Station, accusing 73 BNP leaders and activists, including Jahangir.

On April 20, 2014, police pressed charges against 77 people, including Jahangir Hossain.

According to the case statement, the accused illegally gathered in front of Azampur Rail Gate area in the capital's Uttara and blasted crude bombs during a blockade called by the BNP led alliance around 8:30 am on November 26, 2013.