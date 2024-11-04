72 arrested in joint force operation in Tongi Keranirtek slum

Seventy-two people were arrested during a joint forces operation at Keranirtek slum near Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur city today.

Tongi East Police Station's Officer-in-charge Qaiser Ahmed confirmed the arrests to our Gazipur correspondent.

They were arrested on charges of involvement in drug trading and criminal activities, including mugging, said OC Qaiser.

However, the names and identities of the arrestees could not be confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, a former army member named Mizanur Rahman Milton, 50, died when he jumped from the building during the drive to avoid arrest, the OC said.

Police later recovered his body.

At least 500 members of Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion and police took part in the operation.

The raid started around 3:00am today, and is still ongoing as of filing this report around 1:00pm.

During the drive led by Lt Col Mahbub, the joint forces recovered Tk 22 lakh in cash, two/three tolas of gold, 10 kilogrammes of marijuana, 2,500 yaba tablets, 20 bottles of liquor, 10 bottles of phensedyl, and a large quantity of sharp weapons.

Legal action is under process, said OC Qaiser.