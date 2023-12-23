70-year-old man hacked to death in Madaripur

A 70-year-old man was hacked to death over a land-related dispute in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur today.

The deceased was identified as Eskendar Kha, 70, a resident of Bhatabali village under Lakshmipur union, reports our Barishal correspondent quoting police.

Talking to the correspondent, Milon Kha, son of the deceased, said they had a longstanding dispute with his cousins over the ownership of a piece of land for 12 years. An arbitration was held two years ago to solve the dispute, but his cousins did not agree with the arbitration.

"Today, 10/12 people attacked my father, a Saudi expat who returned home recently, near a bazaar while he was going to Surjomoni river to catch fish this morning. As he was alone, the attackers beat him with sticks, hammers, and rods and hacked him to death with machetes," he said.

Critically injured, he was first taken to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex and later sent to Barisal Sher-e Bangla Medical Hospital as his condition deteriorated, he said.

He died around 12:00pm while undergoing treatment there, said Milon.

Nazmul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Kalkini Police Station, said although it was a murder over a land dispute, locals spread it as election-centric. There was a longstanding dispute between the victim and the attackers over the land.

There is no relation between the election and the murder incident, he added.

The attackers went into hiding since the incident, said the police official.

"We are trying our best to arrest the people involved in the murder," the OC added.