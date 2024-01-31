70-year-old arrested for sexually harassing woman

A 70-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with a case filed over the sexual harassment of a woman inside a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at the Bijoy Sarani intersection in the capital on Monday.

Amir Hossain was then arrested near the Farmgate traffic police box this evening, said Officer-in-Charge of Tejgaon Police Station Md Mohsin.

The victim is a 27-year-old woman and a student of a private language institute, he added.

She was waiting for a CNG auto-rickshaw to go home on Monday afternoon, where the accused was also present.

When Amir offered to share the ride with her, she accepted, given the man's age.

However, once inside the auto-rickshaw, Amir sexually harassed the victim.

The victim filed a complaint with the police station the following day, OC Mohsin added.