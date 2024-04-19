70 injured in B’baria clash

At least 70 people were injured in a clash between two rival groups over grabbing a paddy drying shed in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday.

The incident took place around 6:00am and continued till 9:00am in Paramanandapur village of Pakshimul union under the upazila, said Mohammad Emranul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station.

Police fired tear shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control, and arrested 20 persons in this connection, said the OC.

Police and villagers said, local "Kanchan group" and the "Ziaul Amin group" clashed, armed with local weapons, over previous dispute.

The clash ensued after Mannan Mia of Kanchan group had an altercation with Rashid Mia of Ziaul Amin group over grabbing a paddy drying shed.

At least 70 people from both sides were hurt, including several sustaining critical injuries, said OC Emranul Islam.

The critically injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while the others to Sarail and Bhairab upazila health complexes ​​and Brahmanbaria General Hospital, he also said.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward incident, he added.