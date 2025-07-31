70 filed on average each month: DMP

At least 70 extortion cases were filed on average every month in the capital in the first six months this year, according to crime statistics shared by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

At least 33 robbery, 248 mugging, 121 murder, and 1,068 theft cases were recorded with 50 police stations in Dhaka.

On average, this amounts to over 20 murders, five robberies, and 41 muggings per month, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media), told a press briefing at the DMP media centre yesterday.

Despite the figures, the DMP official claimed that the overall law and order situation in the city remains under control.

To increase public safety, the DMP has beefed up patrols and checkpoints. In the last 24 hours alone, 441 patrol teams were deployed across the city -- 259 in the daytime and 221 at night. These included 221 foot patrols and 27 motor patrols. Checkpoints were also set up in key and strategic locations.

A special drive in the same period led to the arrest of 186 people accused of various crimes, including robbery, theft, and drug dealing. Others who have arrest warrants against them are among the arrestees.

A DB team from Wari arrested five members of a phone-snatching gang and recovered 123 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Two members of the notorious "Kobzi-kata" gang in Mohammadpur were also held, said the official.

Regarding traffic, Talebur said new strategies are being implemented regularly. In the past 24 hours, 2,845 cases were filed under the traffic act, 282 vehicles were impounded, and 83 were towed.

In another development, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said there is no specific security threat centring the August 5 anniversary of the July uprising.

"Hopefully, everything will go well," he told reporters at his ministry.

Asked about recent police drives reported by the Special Branch, Jahangir clarified, "This is not a countrywide operation. It is being conducted by the DMP. Such measures are taken from time to time, depending on the situation."

Regarding recent attacks on Hindu homes, he said that those responsible would be brought to justice.