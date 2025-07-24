7-yr-old girl raped in Khagrachhari

A seven-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a local tea store owner in Khagrachhari's Ramgarh upazila on Tuesday.

"She is currently in critical condition and has been referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," said Roksana Akhter, health officer, Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex.

The accused, Shaheen Miah, 53, was arrested later that night in a rape case filed by the girl's father.

According to the case statement, the girl, a second-grader, was returning home from her madrasa around 2:00pm on Tuesday.

On her way, Shaheen lured her inside his shop and raped her. Later, he dropped the girl near her home.

The girl was injured and bleeding. When her mother asked her about it, the girl told her what had happened.

"Later, the girl's father filed a case around 8:00pm on the same night. Police arrested Shaheen around three hours later," said Moyeen Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramgarh Police Station.

"During primary interrogation, the accused confessed to his crimes. The next morning, he was produced before a court and was subsequently sent to jail," the OC added.