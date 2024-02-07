7-yr-old girl murdered

A seven-year-old girl was murdered and her elder sister injured when criminals attacked them at their home in the Paschim Banshpadua area under Feni's Parshuram upazila yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Lamia, 7 and the injured is Fatema, 12, both daughters of Nurunnabi, a driver by profession, said Shahadat Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Parshuram Police Station.

Nurunnabi lived with his two daughters, Lamia and Fatema, from his previous marriage, and his second wife.

After he left for work and his wife left for Feni Sadar, two unidentified men came around the house in the afternoon, posing as electricians.

When the girls let them in, the men killed Lamia and injured Fatema, who later took refuge at a neighbour's house.

According to locals, Nurunnabi's first wife Ayesha, whom he divorced, claimed his wife killed Lamia in a planned way.

The OC said that necessary legal action would be taken after investigating the matter.