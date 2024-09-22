7 more cops including 3 Addl IGPs sent into forced retirement

Seven more police officials including three additional inspectors general of police were sent into forced retirement from service today.

According to seven separate home ministry circulars, signed by Dr Mohammad Abdul Momen, senior secretary of the Public Security Division, the order was issued in public interest effective immediately.

The officers sent into retirement are: Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Addl IGP Bashir Ahmed, Addl IGP Devdas Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dadon Fakir, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamim or Rashid Talukder, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam.

The notifications stated that the decision was made under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018 (Act No 57 of 2018), in public interest. It also mentioned that the retired officers would be entitled to benefits as per the regulations.

On September 2, four top police officials, including two additional inspectors general of police, were sent into forced retirement.

The four officials are additional IGP Khandker Lutful Kabir of Police Headquarters and Mir Rezaul Alam of Tourist Police; deputy inspector general (DIG) Imam Hossain of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and additional DIG Chowdhury Manjurul Kabir of Police Training Centre in Noakhali.

On August 13, two additional inspectors general of police -- Monirul Islam, immediate past chief of special branch of police and Habibur Rahman, immediately past commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police -- were sent into forced retirement from service.

Earlier, around a dozen top police officials were sent into forced retirement after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 amid mass student protests, and the interim government took over.