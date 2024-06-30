7 held after woman raped in Dhaka’s Khilkhet

A woman was raped in the capital's Khilkhet area on Friday night while she was visiting the area with her husband, said police.

The victim, 37, filed a case against six people under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Khilkhet Police Station yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Cantonment Zone) Sheikh Muttajul Islam told The Daily Star.

Khilkhet police have arrested seven people, including three juveniles, over the incident.

The arrestees include Abul Kashem Suman, 39, Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, 22, Mir Azizul Islam Tutul, 23, and Robin Hossain Dewan, 28.

Citing the case statement, the AC said the woman and her husband went to a relative's house in the Kawla Bazar area. From there, she went walking with her husband towards Khilkhet around 8:30pm. When they reached Bonorupa area around 9:30pm, a group of six people, led by a man named Abul Kashem Suman, abducted them.

They took the two to a secluded area and demanded a ransom of Tk 70,000 from the husband. When he left to fetch the money, he contacted the National Emergency Service "999".

AC Muttajul said police immediately went to the area after receiving the information. The kidnappers kept changing their location, realising the police were after them.

Police finally rescued the victim around 4:00am but the kidnappers fled.

After talking to the woman, the police learned that she had been raped.

Quoting the woman, the AC said four of the accused raped her.

Law enforcers conducted raids at various locations and arrested seven individuals yesterday, including the main accused, Suman.

During primary interrogation, Suman claimed that the woman was previously known to him.

The AC said the arrestees would be produced before a Dhaka court today with a remand petition.