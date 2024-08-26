7 ex-Sonali Bank officials among 10 jailed for embezzling Tk 4.05cr

Ten people, including seven former officials of Sonali Bank Limited, were sentenced to different terms of jail in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 4.05 crore.

Of them, six were sentenced to 17 years in jail while four were given 10 years' imprisonment considering their health conditions.

Judge Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka also fined them a total of Tk 4.05 crore, which they will have to pay proportionately.

The six who were sentenced to 17 years in jail are: Sonali Bank's former managing director Humayun Kabir, former general manager Noni Gopal Nath, former assistant general manager Saiful Hassan, Managing Director of Paragon Printing and Packaging Ltd Saiful Islam Raza and one of its directors, Abdullah Al Mamun, and proprietor of Mondol Traders Mukul Hossain.

Sonali Bank's former deputy managing director Mainul Haque, former general manager Mir Mohidur Rahman, former deputy general manager Sofiz Uddin Ahmed and former assistant general manager Kamrul Hossain Khan were each sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The judge handed down the sentences in presence of four of the convicts -- Mainul, Mir Mohidur, Sofiz Uddin and Kamrul.

Six other convicts were absent.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of 42 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

The punishment of fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, the judge said in his judgment.

According to the prosecution, the accused, in collusion with each other, misappropriated Tk 4.05 crore of Sonali Bank's then Hotel Sheraton branch through forgery.

Following the incident, Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Commission Mujibur Rahman filed the case against Humayun Kabir and seven others with Ramna Police Station on January 1, 2013.

After an investigation into the matter, ACC Assistant Director Moshiur Rahman and also the investigation officer submitted a charge sheet against 10 people, including the eight accused, on May 22, 2014.

The court framed charges against them on May 18, 2015.

Earlier, they were each sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment in three other graft cases.