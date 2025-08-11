Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:40 PM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

7 DIGs promoted to additional IGs

Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:40 PM
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:25 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 10:40 PM

The government has promoted seven senior police officers to the rank of supernumerary additional inspectors general of police.

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a gazette notification, signed by deputy secretary Md Mahbubur Rahman, in this regard.

The promoted officers are Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Ali Hossain Fakir, DIG of Special Branch (SB) GM Azizur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Sarwar, DIG of APBn Md Mostafa Kamal, DIG of Police Headquarters Kazi Md Fazlul Karim, DIG of Highway Police Md Rezaul Karim, and DIG of Chattogram Range Md Ahsan Habib.

If the positions are vacated due to promotion, retirement, removal, or any other reason of the incumbents, the posts will automatically be abolished, the notification said.

The notification, however, said that the order issued in the public interest will come into effect immediately.

