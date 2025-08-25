7-day remand sought for content creator Tawhid Afridi

Police today sought a seven-day remand for content creator Tawhid Afridi in a case filed over the killing of 30-year-old Ashadul Haque Babu in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the last year's July uprising.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka is scheduled to hear the remand prayer later in the day, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department of police arrested Tawhid from his uncle's house in Barishal yesterday.

On August 17, Tawhid's father Nasir Uddin Sathi, chairman of Mytv, was arrested in Dhaka's Gulshan area in connection with the same case.

The next day, Nasir Uddin, 58, was placed on a five-day remand in the case.

On August 27 last year, Joynal Abedin, father of Ashadul, filed the murder case with the court accusing Hasina and 24 others.

Later, Jatrabari police on August 30 that year registered it as a First Information Report (FIR) as per court's direction.