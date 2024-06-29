7 arrested over rape of woman in Dhaka’s Khilkhet: police

A woman was raped in Khilkhet of Dhaka on Friday night while she was visiting the area with her husband, said police.

The victim, 37, filed a case against six people under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Khilkhet Police Station today, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Cantonment Zone) Sheikh Muttajul Islam told The Daily Star.

Khilkhet police have arrested seven people, including three juveniles, over the incident.

They are Abul Kashem Suman, 39, Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, 22, Mir Azizul Islam Tutul, 23, Robin Hossain Dewan, 28.

Citing case statement, the AC said the woman and her husband went to a relative's house in Kawla Bazar area. From there, she was walking with her husband around 8:30pm. When they reached Banrupa area of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 9:30pm, a group of six people, led by a man named Abul Kashem Suman, abducted them.

They took the two to a secluded area and demanded a ransom of Tk 70,000 from the husband. When he left to fetch the money, he contacted the National Emergency Service 999.

AC Muttajul said police immediately went to the area after receiving the information. The kidnappers kept changing their location sensing police presence.

Police finally rescued the victim around 4:00am but the kidnappers fled.

Talking to the woman, the police learned that she had been raped.

Quoting the woman, the AC said four of the accused raped her.

law enforcers conducted raids at various locations and arrested seven individuals today, including the main accused Suman.

During primary interrogation, Suman claimed that the woman was previously known to him.

The AC said the arrestees would be produced before a Dhaka court tomorrow with a remand petition.