65-yr-old strangled to death by son in Sylhet

A 65-year-old man was suffocated to death allegedly by his son over a family feud in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma upazila this afternoon.

The victim, Tapan Mia, was a resident of Rustampur village of the upazila.

Mukul Ahmad, sub-inspector of Moglabazar police station, said the accused son Ansar Mia, 35, strangled his father to death over a family feud at their house area around 1:30pm.

Immediately after the incident, locals caught Ansar Mia and handed him over to the police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue.

No case has been filed yet in this regard, added the officer.