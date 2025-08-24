Crime & Justice
65-yr-old neighbour arrested over rape of 7-yr-old girl in Netrokona

Photo: Collected

Police last night arrested a man in connection with a case filed over the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Netrokona.

Ershad Ali, 65, was arrested from Kasba in Brahmanbaria, Netrokona Model Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Kazi Shah Newaz said today.

The OC also said that the victim's mother on Friday filed the case, accusing Ershad alone under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. He is their neighbour, he added.

He also said, "The child has undergone a medical examination and is receiving treatment. We will produce Ershad before the court tomorrow."

