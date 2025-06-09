60-year-old shopkeeper sued for attempted rape of 12-year-old girl

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Netrakona
Mon Jun 9, 2025 11:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 11:07 PM

The girl's father filed the case at the Madan Police Station on Sunday night
Representational Image

A 60-year-old shopkeeper has been accused in a case filed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl in Netrokona.

The girl's father filed the case at the Madan Police Station on Sunday night.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred that afternoon at the abandoned office of the NGO Proshika, located in the Baishya Para area of the town.

Madan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Naim Muhammad Nahid Hasan said the accused runs a tea shop next to the abandoned Proshika building, where the girl was a regular visitor.

Quoting the case statement, the OC said, "On Sunday, the shopkeeper lured the child and took her inside the abandoned office. At one point, he attempted to rape her.

"Hearing the girl's screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her. The shopkeeper, however, managed to escape."

On Monday morning, the girl was sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for a medical examination, which has since been completed.

OC Nahid added that efforts to arrest the accused are ongoing, and all necessary legal procedures are in progress.

