60 gold bars recovered at Dhaka airport

Customs officials recovered 60 gold bars weighing around 7kg from a plane at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this afternoon.

The bars, wrapped in two packets, were left abandoned under two seats of a US Bangla Airline, says a press release by Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).

The officials recovered the gold bars worth around Tk 7.86 crore after the aircraft landed at the airport around 4:00pm and all the passenger were evacuated, it added.

No one was arrested in this connection.

CIID officials said smugglers sometimes leave gold in this manner to avoid arrest. Many with security passes work as their agents and take the gold out of the airport.