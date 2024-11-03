6-year-old girl raped in Natore

An elderly man has been arrested in a case filed for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in the Khamarnazkoir area of Gurudaspur municipality in Natore yesterday.

The victim's father Sayedul Islam filed the rape case with Gurudaspur Police Station last night accusing Gafur Molla, 70, of the same area, said OC Golam Sarwar Hossain.

Dr Sharmin Sathi, gynecologist of Gurdaspur Upazila Health Complex, said the girl was admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being raped. The child's cervix was torn and she was bleeding profusely.

Police arrested accused Gafur Molla from his house last night. When produced before a magistrate today, the court sent him to jail, said the OC.

The victim's mother Shapla Khatun told The Daily Star that she demands capital punishment for the alleged rapist.

Sayedul Islam said Gafur Molla is an influential person in the area and was offering the family hush money to not file a case against him.

The father said he even threatened the family after they refused his offer.