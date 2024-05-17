6 teens sent to jail for attacking train passenger in Jamalpur

A Jamalpur court today sent six members of a teenage gang to jail in a case filed for allegedly attacking a train passenger in Jamalpur's Sadar upazila last night.

Police arrested three of the gang along with homemade weapons from the spot while the rest three were arrested from nearby areas of Piyarpur Railway Station early hours of today, Noor Mohammad, officer-in-charge of Narundi Police Investigation Center, told our Jamalpur correspondent.

This afternoon, the six were sent to jail by a district court after a case was filed against them in this connection, said the police official.

Quoting eyewitnesses, OC Noor Mohammad said the gang members boarded the Dewanganj-bound commuter train from Mymensingh station.

When the train reached the Piyarpur Railway Station around 11:00pm yesterday, they tried to drag a student off the train, but the passengers prevented them.

Later, when the passengers closed the windows, they broke the windows of the train.

On information, police rushed to the station and arrested the three of them from the spot, the police official added.