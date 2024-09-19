Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 10:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 10:53 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

6 shown arrested in DU mob killing

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 10:00 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 10:53 PM

Police arrested six students of Dhaka University over the mob killing of a man at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall last night, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement.

The arrested are Jalal Mia, a student at the university's physics department; Sumon Mia, a student at the soil, water and environment department; Mottakin Sakin, a student Institute of Nutrition and Food Science; Al Hussain Sazzad; Ahsanullah; and Wajibul Alam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, the university's proctorial team detained four students and handed them over to Shahbagh Police Station.

Earlier today, DU administration lodged a case after Tofazzal Hossain succumbed to injuries following a mob beating.

The incident occurred after students suspected Tofazzal of being a thief.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলকর্মী-সমন্বয়ক মিলে তিন দফা পিটিয়ে হত্যা করে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতা শামীমকে

এমনকি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের প্রক্টর ও উপাচার্যের সামনেও তাকে পেটানো হয়।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাবিতে যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় ৬ শিক্ষার্থী গ্রেপ্তার: ডিএমপি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification