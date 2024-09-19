6 shown arrested in DU mob killing

Police arrested six students of Dhaka University over the mob killing of a man at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall last night, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement.

The arrested are Jalal Mia, a student at the university's physics department; Sumon Mia, a student at the soil, water and environment department; Mottakin Sakin, a student Institute of Nutrition and Food Science; Al Hussain Sazzad; Ahsanullah; and Wajibul Alam.

Earlier, the university's proctorial team detained four students and handed them over to Shahbagh Police Station.

Earlier today, DU administration lodged a case after Tofazzal Hossain succumbed to injuries following a mob beating.

The incident occurred after students suspected Tofazzal of being a thief.