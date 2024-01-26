6 Rohingyas detained

Six Rohingyas, including women and children, were detained in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila on Wednesday night.

Seeing them moving suspiciously near Munsibazar around 10:30pm, locals caught them and informed the local union parishad chairman, said Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge of Kamalganj Police Station.

As locals found Rohingya ID cards in their possession, they were handed over to the police, the OC said.

Nahid Ahmed Tarafdar, chairman of Munsibazar Union Parishad, said a Rohingya woman is pregnant. Some manpower brokers brought them from the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar for sending them to India, he added, citing the Rohingyas.

The OC said the detainees during primary interrogation told police that they fled the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia on January 23 with an aim to enter India.

The six are Mohammad Shaha, 19, Noor Fatema, 17, Akhlima, 7, Junayed, 23, Tahura, 24, and Umayer, 4.

The OC added that the detainees would be sent back to their camp.