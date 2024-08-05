Crime & Justice
6 killed in clashes between police and protesters in Dhaka

Star Online Graphics

At least six people were killed during clashes between police and protesters in Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas today.

Four of them were declared dead or brought dead at DMCH after being injured in Jatrabari's Kazla area while two others were killed in the DMCH area, DMCH sources said.

‘One-point demand’: Protesters call for ‘March to Dhaka’ today

One of the deceased was identified as Rasel, 24.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said the bodies were kept at the emergency unit.

More to follow...

Related topic:
student protest 2024Long march to Dhakastudent-led non-cooperation movement Bangladesh
